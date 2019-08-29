Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Market Value Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 297,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 726,066 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.98 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $134.63. About 593,998 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 69,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 572,029 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81 million, down from 641,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.86M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 34,981 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $135.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial Svcs Grp (NYSE:HIG) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 864,974 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 106,739 shares. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,398 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 13.54 million were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Texas-based Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Macroview Inv Mngmt Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 56 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest invested in 1,754 shares. Park National Oh has 195,379 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Adirondack reported 23,318 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 17,181 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Liberty Capital has 0.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,570 shares. 90,696 are held by Violich Cap Mgmt. Lbmc Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.84% or 16,904 shares. St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,897 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.44 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 818,096 shares to 4.03M shares, valued at $201.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Causeway Emerging Mkts Fd.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Com accumulated 158,745 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 548,940 shares stake. American Economic Planning Grp Inc Incorporated Adv, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,495 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc reported 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Blb&B Advisors Llc holds 0.34% or 62,210 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 327,610 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Northstar Investment Advisors stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Baillie Gifford & Communications accumulated 1.00 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth reported 109,705 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,416 shares. Bath Savings Trust invested 1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Capstone Inv Advsrs Lc reported 69,110 shares. Hills Bankshares And Communication invested in 12,187 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ci Invs reported 0.31% stake.