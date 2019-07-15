Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed Itau Unibanco Holding Adr Rep Pre Adr (ITUB) Position by $527,160; Regal (RBC) Stake Raised by Foundry Partners Llc

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Adr Rep Pre Adr (ITUB) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 65,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 218,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Holding Adr Rep Pre Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 14.42M shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULADOR CADE STARTS SESSION TO RULE ON ITAU-XP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 16/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BANK CUTTING INTEREST RATES IN SOME PERSONAL LOANS; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ITAU-XP DEAL NEEDS MORE RIGOROUS EVALUATION: BRAZIL CADE MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Itau’s USD750MM Subordinated T1 Notes ‘B’ Final Rating; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO; 24/05/2018 – ITAU SAYS BRL0.015/SHARE MONTHLY DIVIDEND WON’T CHANGE W/SPLIT; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Regal (RBC) by 22.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 42,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233,040 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 190,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Regal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $80.78. About 182,881 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 8%; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MLN, DOWN 1.8 PCT; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,389 activity.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 121,303 shares to 576,377 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) by 264,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,960 shares, and cut its stake in Ashford Hospitality Tr Com Shs (NYSE:AHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). South Dakota Investment Council reported 53,100 shares stake. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 356,500 shares. Prospector owns 0.64% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 51,550 shares. 1.64 million were accumulated by Franklin. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). 4,829 are held by Bokf Na. James Inv Research Incorporated reported 8,370 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.05% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Sei Invests stated it has 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Morgan Stanley owns 95,932 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.33% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Prudential Fin invested in 450,058 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

