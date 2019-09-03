Neuberger Berman Group Has Raised Position in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) by $959,530 as Valuation Rose; Fagan Associates Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Raised by $1.32 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 43,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 5.42 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.09M, up from 5.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 626,612 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starwood Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STWD); 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK SAYS TWO DIRECTORS HAVE ACCEPTED STARWOOD’S OFFER; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Not Buy This 8.7%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cls Investments Llc holds 0% or 4,431 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 150,832 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 43,766 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Colony Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Orrstown Svcs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Private Advisor Gru Inc owns 70,651 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 686,569 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 15,471 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Texas-based E&G LP has invested 0.73% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 12,187 shares in its portfolio.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Reit I Reit (NYSE:HTA) by 34,375 shares to 434,889 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 16,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,317 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.