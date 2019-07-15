Neuberger Berman Group Has Raised Its Position in Universal Display (OLED) by $2.92 Million; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder White Elm Capital Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 19,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.45M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $203.87. About 500,750 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,561 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, down from 61,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $497.68. About 154,623 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – TransDigm Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. Graff Michael sold $1.09 million worth of stock. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $8.55M was made by Henderson Robert S on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why TransDigm Climbed 11% in February – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransDigm’s Regulatory Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm to acquire Esterline Technologies in $4B all cash transaction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25 million for 31.03 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 36,732 shares to 62,532 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 500 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Lc invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Envestnet Asset Management reported 19,796 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co holds 9 shares. 4,500 were accumulated by Korea Corp. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc holds 31,360 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 2,845 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,300 shares. Moreover, Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,540 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). State Street owns 2.13M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Limited Com invested in 0.23% or 16,704 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc owns 203,511 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 0% or 826 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association holds 15,684 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tygh Capital Mgmt stated it has 34,591 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 102,490 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 25,400 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Hudock Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Washington Tru has invested 0.71% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Comerica Bank holds 28,180 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.24M were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 23,021 shares. Jennison Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. M&T National Bank stated it has 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Hanson Mcclain Inc, a California-based fund reported 46 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Comm National Bank has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Class A A by 12,337 shares to 65,072 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIA) by 15,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,935 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).