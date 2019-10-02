Neuberger Berman Group Has Raised Its Childrens Place Inc/The (PLCE) Position by $9.59 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While American Money Management Cut Its Stake by $2.53 Million

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Childrens Place Inc/The (PLCE) by 30.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 100,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 428,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91M, up from 327,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Childrens Place Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 227,618 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 18,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,954 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, down from 54,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $128.07. About 3.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa accumulated 11,405 shares. Horan Management invested in 0.12% or 4,734 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Llc Il has 3.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 232,902 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 94,803 shares or 0.26% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 4.20M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2,722 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 35.07 million shares. Friess Associate Ltd accumulated 140,715 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 77,326 shares. Lindsell Train invested in 5.25M shares. 1,730 were accumulated by Schwerin Boyle Mngmt Incorporated. Clarkston Prns Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Trust owns 2.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 949,877 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 34,045 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.65 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares to 45,465 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PLCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.88 million shares or 4.77% more from 19.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mesirow Finance Mgmt reported 73,420 shares. Etrade Management Lc owns 6,502 shares. J Goldman Lp holds 12,673 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 3,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets has 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Buckingham Cap Mngmt has invested 1.89% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Smith Graham Invest Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 76,552 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 15,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 34,954 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Old Natl State Bank In stated it has 3,994 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Lord Abbett And Llc accumulated 26,192 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 45,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).