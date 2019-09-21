Neuberger Berman Group Has Raised Holding in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) as Shares Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cadence Bank Na Has Lowered Its Position

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 6,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 82,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.51M, down from 88,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 33,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.22M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 698,098 shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Cap has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,535 shares. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 28,610 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 16,721 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 608,630 shares. Dsc Advisors LP has 4,782 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Scotia accumulated 929,790 shares. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company New York invested 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Personal Financial Service owns 100,630 shares. Nuwave Ltd Liability Co holds 0.58% or 10,142 shares in its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Ny holds 1.61% or 65,273 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 192,643 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 445,012 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny stated it has 39,150 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornercap Counsel holds 0.15% or 20,757 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 43,648 shares to 370,471 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 616,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,181 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).