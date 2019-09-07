Neuberger Berman Group Has Increased Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Stock Price Rose; As Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Valuation Declined, S Muoio & Company Has Upped Its Stake

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 367,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 3.69M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.13 million, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 623,155 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4.65% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Platinum Invest Mngmt holds 2.02M shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. 7.58 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Natixis has invested 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Oakwood Capital Ltd Liability Corp Ca owns 49,123 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 26,487 shares. Thomas White Intl Ltd owns 5,325 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 3,713 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,215 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 40,590 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Capital has 0.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 40,995 shares. Axa holds 1.66 million shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 930,398 shares to 12.41 million shares, valued at $526.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 141,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,435 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc.