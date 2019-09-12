Neuberger Berman Group Has Increased Bce (BCE) Stake By $532,755; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Upped By $9.47 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 5,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 55,000 shares with $104.15 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $914.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.84. About 2.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump reportedly wants to take on Amazon and the internet retail behemoth’s tax treatment; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 11,839 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 1.03%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 426,842 shares with $19.42M value, up from 415,003 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $43.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 618,466 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased Okta Inc stake by 206,803 shares to 193,197 valued at $23.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 203,940 shares and now owns 196,060 shares. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comgest Glob Sas invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Daiwa Securities Gru Inc holds 0.37% or 22,076 shares in its portfolio. 98,453 are held by Pointstate L P. First Heartland Consultants has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviva Public Limited invested in 2.57% or 197,340 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 4,711 shares. 24,279 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Co reported 119 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.5% stake. Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri owns 12,743 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.65% or 500 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management reported 14,020 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 377,432 shares. Hallmark has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability holds 4,185 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2238.50’s average target is 21.21% above currents $1846.84 stock price. Amazon.com had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets.