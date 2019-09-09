Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Its Watsco (WSO) Holding by $5.47 Million; As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Tci Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 38,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 939,775 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59 million, down from 978,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 64,951 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.3. About 1.73M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Z 1 1/2 07/01/23 (Prn) by 3.89 million shares to 13.86M shares, valued at $517.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 37,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brightsphere Investment Grou.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $85.23 million for 18.28 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Dearborn Ltd Liability Co owns 129,778 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 41,501 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.03% or 468,481 shares. 28,208 were reported by Bath Savings Trust Com. Td Asset Mgmt owns 66,640 shares. Eqis Cap Inc owns 2,858 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Incorporated invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corp reported 14,511 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 7,962 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 11,500 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 5,959 shares. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,488 shares to 82,288 shares, valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

