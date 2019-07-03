Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Its Sysco (SYY) Position by $920,766; Share Value Rose; Moors & Cabot Decreased Ppl (PPL) Stake by $617,117

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 24.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 13,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,860 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 57,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 1.60 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.79. About 3.24 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.69 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. The insider Libby Russell T. sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81 million.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco Raleigh To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Newly Expanded Facility – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SYSCO Corporation (SYY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 87,790 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $75.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 20,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Sre 6 3/4 07/15/21 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17 million for 13.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.