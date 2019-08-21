Neuberger Berman Group Has Decreased Its Community Bank System (CBU) Holding by $2.80 Million as Market Value Rose; Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Holder Ota Financial Group LP Boosted Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Community Bank System Inc (CBU) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 47,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.67M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Community Bank System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 129,532 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $692.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 300,190 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $40.93M for 18.91 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

