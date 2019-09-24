Neuberger Berman Group Has Cut Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stake by $2.76 Million as Shares Rose; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Market Valuation Declined, Camelot Portfolios Has Trimmed by $722,572 Its Position

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 13,118 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 21,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $91.18. About 464,285 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 32,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 315,131 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.59 million, down from 347,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 235,336 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT; 30/05/2018 – Jacobs Secures Smart City Services Contract from Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr has 156,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America reported 17,702 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 2,343 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 14,941 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation owns 34,456 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mesirow Investment Mngmt holds 17,960 shares. 75 are held by Cwm Lc. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 104,104 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% stake. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.01% or 12,912 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 22,451 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.04% or 1.12 million shares. Front Barnett Ltd Com reported 215,733 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.01% or 14,463 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 874,651 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $18.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennedy Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 736,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 887,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.38 million for 18.17 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 EPS, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $311.84M for 17.40 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 248,895 shares. Whittier Tru Communications reported 731 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.14% or 3.11 million shares in its portfolio. Shaker Ltd Liability Oh holds 14,281 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 70,144 shares or 0.2% of the stock. The Nebraska-based First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.95% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cypress Capital Gp has 7,631 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd holds 1.17% or 165,919 shares. Advent Mgmt De has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 138,300 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc reported 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sterling Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 49,781 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 9,900 shares. Sns Gru Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,500 shares. 54,648 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 836 shares to 1,240 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.