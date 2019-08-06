Neuberger Berman Group Has Cut Its Wellcare Healthcare Plans (WCG) Position by $7.39 Million; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Share Value Declined, Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Lowered Holding by $68.26 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18M, down from 6.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 233,059 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: OUT OF SEQUENCE WORK ON 737 HAS IMPROVED BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Sees Deal Closing in 2H 201; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Healthcare Plans Inc (WCG) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 27,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 58,451 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.77 million, down from 85,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Healthcare Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.2. About 125,368 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WellCare completes acquisition of Meridian – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rollins, Inc. (ROL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “APU, WCG, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 9,726 shares. Earnest Partners holds 0% or 21 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 911 were reported by Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation. Asset One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 26,369 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp invested 0.08% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). The Indiana-based Everence Management has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hanseatic reported 0.76% stake. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd stated it has 1,225 shares. 1 were reported by Camarda Ltd Liability. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.14% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 983,201 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,654 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 1.77 million are held by Capital.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 134,359 shares to 509,478 shares, valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 4.74M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).