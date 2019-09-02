Neuberger Berman Group Has Cut Its American Tower Reit Reit (AMT) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Ford Motor Co (F) Valuation Declined, Holder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Cut Position by $972,688

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 121,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 26.70M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.43M, down from 26.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 32.06M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – FORD SAYS MUSTANG WILL REPLACE FUSION IN NASCAR RACING; 22/05/2018 – Ford Honors Metalsa at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – FORD MONTHLY SALES CALL HAS ENDED; 19/04/2018 – Largest Display of Original Shelby Cobras in California Comes to Martinez on June 2; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Manafort’s former son-in-law cuts plea deal; 28/03/2018 – U.S. March auto sales seen up 0.4 percent – J.D. Power and LMC; 30/04/2018 – GENERAL ATLANTIC’S FORD: IPO MARKET `ON PRECIPICE’ OF COMEBACK; 11/05/2018 – Ford To Resume F-150 Pickup Production: Report — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – AutoCar India: Exclusive! Ford and Mahindra to co-develop five new SUVs; 13/04/2018 – FORD SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES -11 PCT Y/Y, VS -30 PCT IN FEB

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Reit Corp Reit (AMT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.50 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Reit Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 112,656 shares to 142,326 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Co by 27,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Plymouth Industrial REIT Signs New 258K SF Lease in Columbus and Adds JPMorgan Chase to New Credit Facility – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Co reported 1,583 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Miles Capital has invested 0.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt stated it has 387,230 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 294,410 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 13,370 shares. Cohen & Steers stated it has 8.44M shares or 4.61% of all its holdings. 10,068 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Tompkins Fincl invested in 0.01% or 380 shares. Architects Incorporated accumulated 260 shares. Bath Savings Tru Comm accumulated 61,830 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Trust Investment Lc has 8,095 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Argent Tru Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,367 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora stated it has 350 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Csu Producer Resource reported 4,800 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 201,329 shares to 265,124 shares, valued at $23.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Limited by 8,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 121,843 are owned by Allstate. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 519,630 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.33% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Ajo Lp holds 42,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wade G W & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Jump Trading Limited accumulated 61,029 shares. Country Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). National Bank Of Hawaii owns 45,990 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And Company Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Scotia Cap Inc invested in 210,805 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.08 million shares. Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Manhattan accumulated 2,354 shares or 0% of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 749,064 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Just In: Ford Stock Upgraded – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Business Wire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Spireon Launches FleetLocate For Ford – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.