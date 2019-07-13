Neuberger Berman Group Has Boosted By $4.80 Million Its Dte Energy Company (DTE) Holding; Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Has 0.75 Sentiment

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 27 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 36 sold and decreased their equity positions in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 47.46 million shares, up from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Dte Energy Company (DTE) stake by 4.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 38,674 shares as Dte Energy Company (DTE)’s stock rose 5.30%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 999,118 shares with $124.63M value, up from 960,444 last quarter. Dte Energy Company now has $23.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 530,067 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $10.4 BLN FOR 2018-2022 PERIOD FOR DTE ELECTRIC; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC opens docket for Consumers, DTE, I&M to file electric distribution plans for public review; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE

Since January 1, 0001, it had 19 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.61 million activity.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 155,192 shares traded. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) has risen 1.44% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $648.71 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It has a 18.57 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 3.39% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. for 10.65 million shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 13.90 million shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.74% invested in the company for 926,066 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. DTE Energy had 7 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 11. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 7,957 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability owns 6,936 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 13 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 405,668 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 16,916 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg owns 144,700 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 2.65 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 5,410 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 4,797 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 13,294 shares. 1.58M are owned by Franklin Resource Inc. Moreover, Stifel Finance has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 79,979 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 2,616 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com reported 1.95 million shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc invested in 9,016 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $248,540 were bought by SHAW RUTH G. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $1.31M was sold by ANDERSON GERARD M.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Chefs Warehouse Inc/The (NASDAQ:CHEF) stake by 19,388 shares to 31,699 valued at $984,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) stake by 3,031 shares and now owns 1,084 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.