Neuberger Berman Group Has Boosted Amarin Plc Sponsored Adr New (AMRN) Holding; Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Shorts Down By 5.63%

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) had a decrease of 5.63% in short interest. CNCE’s SI was 946,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.63% from 1.00M shares previously. With 258,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s short sellers to cover CNCE’s short positions. The SI to Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 4.87%. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 16,913 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 26/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 10/04/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr New (AMRN) stake by 223.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 37,450 shares as Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr New (AMRN)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 54,200 shares with $1.13 million value, up from 16,750 last quarter. Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr New now has $5.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 2.92 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc reported 86,034 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 30,743 shares. 27,900 are owned by Axa. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Perceptive Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.20M shares. Tekla Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Bridgeway Cap holds 0.03% or 195,600 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Com holds 0.01% or 31,900 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 10,307 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 389,291 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 1,527 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). 10,092 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Equity.

Among 5 analysts covering Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Concert Pharma has $30 highest and $13 lowest target. $22’s average target is 111.34% above currents $10.41 stock price. Concert Pharma had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 1. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 9. Mizuho maintained Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) rating on Friday, March 1. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $26 target. H.C. Wainwright maintained Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.13 million activity. $4.13 million worth of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares were sold by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $247.76 million. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis.

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNCE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) CEO Roger Tung on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CNCE) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management Corporation invested in 0.02% or 35,570 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Barclays Pcl accumulated 337,125 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0.55% or 193,954 shares. Virtu Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 101,449 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.19% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.24 million shares. 148,837 are owned by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 1.29% stake. Apis Capital Advsr Limited Company has 28.21% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 467,600 were reported by Orbimed Advsr Limited. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 116,152 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 6,598 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 5,371 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Penumbra Inc stake by 8,000 shares to 128,500 valued at $18.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 196,597 shares and now owns 500,285 shares. Legacytexas Financial Group Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink likes Amarin in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amarin Stock Is Tanking Today – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amarin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amarin: A Surprise AdCom For Vascepa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin up 7% premarket on strong Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.