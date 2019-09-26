Neuberger Berman Group Decreased Visa (V) Stake; Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) Has 3.67 Sentiment

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) investors sentiment increased to 3.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 2.87, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 11 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 3 trimmed and sold stock positions in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 1.24 million shares, up from 602,121 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sound Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 155,701 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 2.90 million shares with $504.14M value, down from 3.06M last quarter. Visa Inc now has $394.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $175.88. About 4.56 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $93.29 million. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobile loans, boats and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 47,518 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 190,000 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 7,500 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Ejf Capital Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,108 shares.

It closed at $36.36 lastly. It is down 7.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBC News: 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 29/03/2018 – SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEINES’ EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY AND BANK WILL TERMINATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – First Sound Bank Appoints Christopher Green as Vice President, Private Banker and Cash Management Officer; 29/05/2018 – Heidi Sexton Named Executive Vice President; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 23/05/2018 – SOUTH SOUND BANK HOLDERS TO GET 0.7460 OF SHR AND $5.68825/SHR

More notable recent Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sound Community Bank Welcomes Erin Nicolaus as Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Talent Management – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sound Community Bank and Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announce 2018 & 2019 Accolades and Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sound Community Bank Partners with US Chamber of Commerce Hiring Our Heroes Program – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.8 million for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.75 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M also bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Class A stake by 43,100 shares to 664,100 valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spirit Realty Capital Inc stake by 345,025 shares and now owns 397,379 shares. Americold Realty Trust was raised too.