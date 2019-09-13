Neuberger Berman Group Decreased Aptargroup (ATR) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $431,340 as Share Value Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 39,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.89M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $118.62. About 90,666 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 11,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 113,511 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 102,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 1.50 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84 million for 31.22 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aptar Announces Partnership with TerraCycle’s Loop Platform – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.04% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 53,870 shares. 26,929 were accumulated by Voya. Northern Corp holds 585,283 shares. Mai Capital Management has 2,194 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,974 are held by Prelude Capital Limited. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 40,817 shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 0% or 3,800 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 25,035 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 12,461 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc accumulated 6.65M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 117,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas-based Next Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 25,883 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 31,276 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,355 shares to 35,090 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Colony Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 5,596 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 33,343 shares. Ghp Invest Inc holds 0.11% or 23,520 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 21,052 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 75,584 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co holds 391,524 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 37.48 million shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Lc owns 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 200 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.12% or 10.83M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 485 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.19% or 411,219 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jefferies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 60,525 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.