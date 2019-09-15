Neuberger Berman Group Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $21.59 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Arrowpoint Asset Management Stake in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Boosted by $6.19 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 172,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 3.39 million shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.24 million, up from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 586,342 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 25/04/2018 – GKIDS and Fathom Events Team Up to Bring Five New Animated Titles to U.S. Cinemas in 2018; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cinemark; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.4% Position in Cinemark; 05/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC CNK.N : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q REV. $780.0M, EST. $758.6M

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 399,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11.75 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643.14M, down from 12.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Award-Winning Documentary ‘Skid Row Marathon’ Comes to Movie Theaters Nationwide for a One-Day-Only Cinematic Event on October 14 – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cirque du Soleil LUZIA, Coming to Movie Theaters Nationwide, October 29 – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cinemark to Open CUT! Dine-In Theatre in Cypress, Texas – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CNK shares while 82 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 1.55% more from 111.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Montecito Bancorp accumulated 0.13% or 12,000 shares. The Ireland-based Davy Asset Limited has invested 0.24% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 71,248 shares. Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 513,999 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 179,232 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 1,425 shares. Stifel Financial owns 0.01% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 105,895 shares. Maverick Capital Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Mariner Ltd reported 14,669 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). State Street has 0.01% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Mesirow Fincl Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,350 shares. Guggenheim Ltd has 0.02% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 23,884 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 30,000 shares to 106,610 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 398,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 99,932 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $156.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 56,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/06/2019: DOCU, DOMO, CRWD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca, a California-based fund reported 33,400 shares. Weiss Multi has 100,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Harbour Management Ltd Company holds 2.11% or 54,720 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 56,061 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 32,869 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv holds 1.4% or 110,657 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Limited has 1.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 48.29 million shares. Aspen Invest Management has invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Orrstown Fin Services reported 3,905 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 83,875 shares or 3.77% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers stated it has 18,270 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il invested in 220,124 shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 214,700 shares.