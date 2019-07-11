Neuberger Berman Group Cut By $953,371 Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Holding; Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,989 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 9.89%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 385,141 shares with $92.41M value, down from 389,130 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $18.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $236.21. About 188,179 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’

Among 4 analysts covering Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Summit Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. See Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Initiate

21/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

More notable recent Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Summit Materials Stock Soared Today – Motley Fool” on June 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Colombia’s Grupo Argos approaches Summit Materials (SUM) about merger – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Callaway Golf, and Summit Materials Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 426,125 shares traded. Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has declined 43.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SUM News: 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – FMI Represents Midwest Minerals in Sale to Summit Materials; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $495M-$515M; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Loss $55.9M; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS 1Q NET REV. $289.9M, EST. $299.7M; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES SUMMIT MATERIALS LLC TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Materials Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUM); 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Summit Materials LLC To ‘BB’, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Summit Materials 1Q Rev $289.9M; 08/05/2018 – SUMMIT MATERIALS – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, CO REITERATED CAPEX GUIDANCE OF RANGE OF $210 MLN TO $225 MLN

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The Company’s products include aggregates, cement, ready-mixed concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. It has a 112.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $4.13 EPS, up 9.84% or $0.37 from last year’s $3.76 per share. BAP’s profit will be $325.32 million for 14.30 P/E if the $4.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.15 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.48% negative EPS growth.