Neuberger Berman Group Cut Baidu Adr Reptg Class A (BIDU) Holding; P2 Capital Partners Has Boosted Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holding By $750,000

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. P2 Capital Partners Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ)’s stock rose 0.50%. The P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 830,000 shares with $21.51M value, up from 800,000 last quarter. Health Ins Innovations Inc now has $274.70M valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 301,897 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Baidu Adr Reptg Inc Class A (BIDU) stake by 32.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 299,319 shares as Baidu Adr Reptg Inc Class A (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 611,453 shares with $71.76M value, down from 910,772 last quarter. Baidu Adr Reptg Inc Class A now has $38.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.25. About 2.51 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS COMPLETED SPINOFF OF FINANCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 5.7 BLN ($914 MLN) AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WAS RMB 16 ($2.60); 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. $239,254 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares were bought by GABOS PAUL G. FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75M worth of stock. AVERY PAUL E bought 3,000 shares worth $89,061.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb holds 125 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested in 1,124 shares or 0% of the stock. Returns Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 406,966 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr owns 15,950 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 7,752 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 237,452 shares. Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 30 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 458,642 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 0% or 238,298 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 133,795 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Com has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Qs holds 0.02% or 58,675 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 560,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations has $75 highest and $45 lowest target. $62.25’s average target is 221.37% above currents $19.37 stock price. Health Insurance Innovations had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. First Analysis maintained the shares of HIIQ in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 14. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was upgraded by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu has $191 highest and $11800 lowest target. $152.80’s average target is 38.59% above currents $110.25 stock price. Baidu had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 21.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77 million for 23.16 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Zebra Technologies Corp Class A A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stake by 36,449 shares to 1.25M valued at $262.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fomento Economico Mexicano Sa De Cv Spons Adr(N (NYSE:FMX) stake by 6,439 shares and now owns 15,981 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.