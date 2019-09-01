Neuberger Berman Group Boosted Its Tetra Technologies (TTI) Holding by $485,878; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Decreased Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $3.47 Million as Valuation Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 50.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 18,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 36,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 242,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 319,404 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 08/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$985M; 22/04/2018 – DJ TETRA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTI); 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – CO TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS, UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 03/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – FORMER CEO, BERNARD FORTIER, LEFT CORPORATION ON APRIL 3; 27/03/2018 – Tetra Discovery Partners, Inc. | Small molecule allosteric inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase-4D enzyme | N/A | 03/26/2018 | Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 19/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Completes Acquisition of Remaining 20% Interest in PhytoPain Pharma Inc; 29/05/2018 – New Goldfish Program from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Optimizes Goldfish Care and Health

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 1.54 million shares. Liberty has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 222,619 were reported by Umb Natl Bank N A Mo. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com reported 247,741 shares. Security National reported 2.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). U S Global Invsts holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,101 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 8,549 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Foundry Partners Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 7,519 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kistler invested in 2,870 shares. Burns J W & Ny owns 19,371 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Co holds 68,606 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.21% or 27,440 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd accumulated 10,279 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Warehouse Club Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares to 130,287 shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Prudential Fincl holds 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) or 204,390 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 115,906 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd reported 3,611 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Moreover, State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Indexiq Advsr Lc reported 186,321 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). 79,910 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. 11,221 are held by Loews Corporation. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 245,621 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 187,572 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 35,028 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs reported 38,794 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 152,718 shares to 908,620 shares, valued at $25.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 1.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).