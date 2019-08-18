Neuberger Berman Group Boosted Holding in Dte Energy Company (DTE) as Market Valuation Rose; Service International (SCI) Share Price Rose While New South Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.84 Million Its Stake

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 45,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 1.12M shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Rev $794.5M; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Company (DTE) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 38,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 999,118 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63 million, up from 960,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $129.29. About 921,284 shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N SAYS SUBMITTED ITS 2018 RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN TO MICHIGAN PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating Earnings Guidanc

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,614 shares to 5.89 million shares, valued at $105.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Piedmont Inv Inc holds 0.02% or 10,831 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Aperio, California-based fund reported 50,496 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt reported 440 shares stake. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 40,305 shares. M&T Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 34,015 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2.17M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj reported 605,640 shares stake. Intll Gp Inc has 361,999 shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp holds 1.21% or 1.56M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 42,926 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,996 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 5,717 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Oakbrook accumulated 0.07% or 9,016 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.09% or 1,783 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 0.03% or 95,198 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 68,452 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 405,668 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 1.71M shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 107,069 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 20,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.05% or 14,468 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $248,540 activity.