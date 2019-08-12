Neuberger Berman Group Boosted By $64.01 Million Its T (TMUS) Holding; Allstate Has 0.93 Sentiment

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased T (TMUS) stake by 16.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 927,635 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 6.42 million shares with $443.84 million value, up from 5.50 million last quarter. T now has $65.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 1.20 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Allstate Corp (ALL) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 297 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 318 cut down and sold stakes in Allstate Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 247.17 million shares, down from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Allstate Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 272 Increased: 206 New Position: 91.

Among 4 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. T-Mobile US had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 29. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 638,255 were reported by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 0.09% or 1.23 million shares. Discovery Cap Ltd Liability Com Ct owns 612,900 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,765 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Iridian Asset Limited Com Ct holds 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 22,315 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% stake. New England Research & Mngmt owns 10,100 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 452,559 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 439,119 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Natl Registered Advisor Inc owns 7,915 shares. Moreover, National Company Tx has 0.22% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mig Ltd reported 6.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fjarde Ap reported 116,884 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stake by 177,841 shares to 2.61M valued at $43.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Vision Holdings Inc stake by 17,515 shares and now owns 89,624 shares. Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $33.83 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.78. About 804,476 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63

Taylor Asset Management Inc holds 13.58% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation for 221,382 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 942,700 shares or 10.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruce & Co. Inc. has 6.56% invested in the company for 356,800 shares. The California-based Wilsey Asset Management Inc has invested 5.8% in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 694,893 shares.

