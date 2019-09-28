Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 15.25 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 13 1.80 N/A 2.46 5.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.17% and 70.31% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.