Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.17 N/A 0.90 15.25 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.60 N/A 0.02 479.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.17% and 26.94% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.