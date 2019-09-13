Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.09 N/A 0.90 15.25 Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.89 N/A 1.09 13.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.17% and 76.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.