Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSE:HNW) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.17 N/A 0.90 15.25 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.53 N/A 0.24 60.42

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.17% and 62.13%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.