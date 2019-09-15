Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.09 N/A 0.90 15.25 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.53 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.17% and 21.27%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.