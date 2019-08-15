Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.22 N/A 0.90 15.25 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.