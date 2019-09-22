Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.16 N/A 0.90 15.25 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.89 N/A 1.98 10.60

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Capital Southwest Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Capital Southwest Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.