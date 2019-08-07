Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.08 N/A 0.90 15.25 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.48 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is presently more affordable than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 7.1% are AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was more bullish than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.