Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.46 N/A 0.90 15.25 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.