Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.50 N/A 0.90 15.25 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 14.06 N/A 1.31 12.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.17% and 11.49%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.