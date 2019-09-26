Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.22 N/A 0.90 15.25 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.35 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.