Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.14 N/A 0.90 15.25 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 12 16.11 N/A 0.61 19.84

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. is currently more affordable than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.86% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund -0.16% 1.59% 1.42% 7.9% 8.67% 10.55%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.