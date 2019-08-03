Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Contrasting side by side

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.01 N/A 0.90 15.25 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 102.55 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 30.17% and 32.94% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. was less bullish than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.