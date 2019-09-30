Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) Contrasting side by side

Since Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.90 15.25 Altaba Inc. 64 0.00 459.58M -15.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 718,430,514.30% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. and Altaba Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Altaba Inc. is $78, which is potential 298.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares. Comparatively, Altaba Inc. has 5.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12% Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Altaba Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Altaba Inc. beats Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.