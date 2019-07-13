Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 13.84 N/A 0.26 50.76 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 42.42% of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.54% -0.34% 2.07% 5.94% 0.89% 12.55%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.