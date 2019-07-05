Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 13.57 N/A 0.26 50.76 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.23 N/A 1.27 9.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BrightSphere Investment Group plc appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is presently more expensive than BrightSphere Investment Group plc, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s potential upside is 25.42% and its consensus price target is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.2% are BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.