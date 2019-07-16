Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.21 N/A 0.26 50.76 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, 3.02% are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01%

For the past year Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.