NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Since NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $37, which is potential 20.36% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.