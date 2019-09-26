NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

As Biotechnology companies, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.55 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. VIVUS Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Its rival VIVUS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.5 respectively. VIVUS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 153.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.