NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 66.05 N/A -0.52 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 111.86% and its consensus price target is $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.