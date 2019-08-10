NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 11 and its Quick Ratio is has 11. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 22.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.