NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|15.23
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $27, which is potential 170.54% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 53.1%. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
