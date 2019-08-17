NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 109.94 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility and Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.