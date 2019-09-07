NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

We are comparing NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 9.68 N/A -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Liquidia Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.