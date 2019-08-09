NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.89 and it happens to be 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.