NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 32.5%. Competitively, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.